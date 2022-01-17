Policeman martyred, two terrorists killed in Islamabad shootout

ISLAMABAD: A policeman was martyred and two officials were left wounded in a firing incident that took place in the federal capital Islamabad on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to police, unidentified assailants opened fire on police officials deployed on a check post in Sector G-8 of Islamabad, leaving one martyred and two seriously injured.

The terrorists opened fire on police officials when they were stopped at a check post, said police, adding that two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire.

9mm pistol, AK-47 and bullets were recovered from the possession of terrorists, they added.

Upon being informed, rescue teams reached the site and shifted the injured policemen to a nearby hospital.

Heavy contingents of security officials also rushed to the incident site and commenced an investigation.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed took notice of the firing incident in the federal capital and summoned a report from the Inspector General (IG) Islamabad.

Last year in June, two police officials had been martyred by unidentified armed men at IJ Principal Road in Islamabad.

