Policeman rapes female labourer in Okara

OKARA: A policeman has been booked for raping a female labourer in Punjab’s Okara, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Policeman named Zeeshan, deputed at PS-A Division Okara, lured the female labourer and raped her in a nearby village, as per FIR registered against him.

Rape-victim girl claimed Zeeshan promised to marry her but turned back from his promise. She also alleged that the policeman is issuing her dire threats and demanded justice in the matter.

Earlier, a woman was allegedly gang-raped in Lahore after being lured on the pretext of job offer.

According to details, a first information report (FIR) – on the complaint of the victim – has been registered at Gujjar Pura Police Station under provisions of kidnapping and sexual assault.

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In the FIR, the woman stated that the suspect – Khalil – offered a job to her and asked her to reach Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital for a meeting.

As she reached the location, the suspect took her to a house where he, along with two other accomplices, locked her in a room and raped her on gunpoint.

The woman, in the FIR, claimed that the suspect also recorded the videos of the immoral act on a mobile phone and warned her against informing the police.

The victim further said that she befriended the accused Khalil on social media and the latter introduced himself as the manager of a medicine company.

A police official said raids were being carried out for the arrest of the suspects who had gone underground after committing the crime. He said police were trying to trace the locations of the culprits through their mobile phones data.