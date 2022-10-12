Policemen injured, ASP held hostage during raid at TMK’s gutka factory

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN: At least six policemen were injured and a female ASP Alina Rajpar was made hostage by gutka mafia in Tando Muhammad Khan after raiding a gutka, mainpuri producing factory, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred when a police team led by the female ASP raided TMK’s biggest gutka and mainpuri producing factory. During the action, the police faced stiff resistance.

In the incident, six policemen were injured and the female ASP was made hostage by the operatives of the gutka mafia.

When the situation became serious, the police of five districts were called there, when a heavy contingent of police force arrived at the crime scene, the operatives of gutka mafia released the female ASP.

The police party arrested many accused after several hours of operation, but refused to reveal their identity, while the material used in the preparation of gutka and mainpuri was also recovered in huge quantities.

The recovered material is worth millions of rupees in the which are worth crores in the market.

