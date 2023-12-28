Policemen injured in Dera Ismail Khan terrorist attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least two policemen were injured in a terrorist attack on Abba Shaheed checkpost in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the police officials said that the terrorists attacked the Abba Shaheed checkpost, resulting in minor injuries to two policemen.

The terrorists fled the scene after retaliatory fire by the police party.

This is not the first time that a police station in Dera Ismail Khan has been attacked. Earlier in October, a police station in KP’s Dera Ismail Khan district came under fierce attack in which terrorists also used hand grenades and rockets.

Terrorists carried out a fierce attack on Dera Ismail Khan’s Hathala police station from two sides, leaving two cops wounded. However, the police repulsed the attack and forced the attackers to flee.