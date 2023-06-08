30.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Advertisement -

Poliovirus detected in environmental sample in Karachi

Jahangir Khan
By Jahangir Khan
|

TOP NEWS

Jahangir Khan
Jahangir Khan
Jahangir Khan is ARY News Islamabad correspondent. He reports parliamentary affairs, health, Kashmir, GB and news related to PPP

KARACHI: Poliovirus has been detected in an environmental sample in Sindh capital Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Polio Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health, poliovirus was detected in an environmental sample in Karachi for the first time in 2023. The sample was collected on May 15 from the Sohrab Goth area of the metropolis.

One case of poliovirus was reported in Pakistan this year.

Earlier in May, the health ministry’s spokesperson confirmed on Monday that poliovirus has been detected in two environmental samples in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital Peshawar.

Read more: Week-long anti-polio campaign kicks off in Balochistan

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said in a statement that Pakistan and Afghanistan are making joint efforts to eliminate the poliovirus.

The virus was detected in sewage samples collected from Larama and Naray Khuwar, according to the Pakistan Polio Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health.

The health minister said that the genetic analysis revealed that the isolated viruses are linked to the virus cluster currently circulating in the neighbouring Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel emphasised the joint efforts of Pakistan and Afghanistan in eradicating polio, stating that both countries are determined to eliminate the disease.

He said that the authorities are taking all necessary steps to eliminate the disease and appealed to the nationals to mandatory administer the polio vaccines to their children.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

What are you expecting from PDM-govt's Budget 2023-24 announcement?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.