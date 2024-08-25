Poliovirus ‘detected’ in sewage samples from Lahore

LAHORE: The National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed the presence of poliovirus in sewage samples from Lahore, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the samples were taken from the Gulshan Ravi Disposal Station and sent to the National Institute of Health on August 7.

The polio eradication program has announced that a campaign will be launched in specific areas from September 10 to immunize children under the age of five.

The program urges parents to ensure their children are vaccinated to prevent the spread of this highly infectious disease.

Earlier, on August 23, another polio case was reported in Pakistan as a 29-month-old girl was confirmed to be infected with the virus.

The case was reported in Hyderabad’s Liaquat Colony Pretabad where the 20-month-old girl has been affected with polio virus.

This is the 16th polio case that has been reported in Pakistan so far this year out of which 11 emerged from Balochistan alone and third case in Sindh.

The Sindh polio officials said that the child is malnourished whereas the authorities are checking the status of her vaccination.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication has told a private media outlet that “Poliovirus has now been detected in 62 districts of the country and affected 16 children so far this year, indicating the persistent risk of polio infection to children in these communities and across the country.”