Poliovirus ‘detected’ in sewage samples of three districts in Pakistan

The poliovirus has been detected in sewage samples of three districts across Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to sources, the Type-1 Wild Poliovirus was found in sewage lines. The affected districts include Karachi South, Korangi and Dera Bugti, Balochistan, the sources said.

The samples were collected for poliovirus testing between 11 and 13 June.

The number of positive sewage samples has risen to 214 in 2024 after detection of three new samples, the sources said.

Sampling for polio testing was conducted in the affected districts from June 6 to 11. Pakistan has reported eight cases of poliovirus in 2024 so far.

In June, Pakistan reported two more polio cases from Sindh and Balochistan.

The National Institute of Health confirmed the two polio cases, a two-year-old child from Qila Abdullah from Balochistan and a 3-year-old girl from Karachi Kemari.

Pakistan reported six polio cases last year, with four from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two from Karachi.

Polio is a highly infectious disease that can cause paralysis, disability, and even death. Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent polio, and Pakistan has been working to vaccinate millions of children under the age of five to prevent the spread of the disease.

However, it could not be confirmed whether the affected child had been vaccinated against polio or not.