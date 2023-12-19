Poliovirus reported in two environmental samples

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Health has confirmed poliovirus in environmental samples of Quetta district, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Health spokesperson, the poliovirus was found in two samples of sewage water from Quetta.

He said that the surveillance system of the polio program is very strong. The spokesperson said that the government is ensuring effective measures to eradicate polio. He said an integrated strategy has been formulated in high-risk areas of polio.

He said that parents must give their children a polio vaccine during every polio immunization campaign.

Read more: PM Kakar orders emergency polio eradication plan for high-risk areas

Earlier in the month, the poliovirus was found in two samples of sewage water from Quetta. The poliovirus was also found in one sample each from Karachi Malir, Peshawar, Hub and Tank.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar directed the formulation of an emergency polio eradication plan and the launch of integrated programmes in Pakistan’s high-risk union councils.

The prime minister emphasised monitoring of polio vaccination campaigns by using modern technology.

Expressing the recent report of police cases, PM Kakar regretted that the crippling disease, which was eradicated from the globe, still existed in Pakistan and Afghanistan.