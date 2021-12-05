Polling underway for NA-133 by-election

LAHORE: The polling for by-poll in NA-133 Lahore is underway amid tight security, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The polling began at 8am and will continue till 5pm.

A total of 11 candidates will contest the by-polls in the NA-133 constituency of Lahore, whereas, a tough fight is expected between Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). However, no candidate from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will contest the polls.

Moreover, 254 polling stations have been set up for the polling process of NA-133 in which 22 polling stations are of A category, 198 of B category and 34 polling stations of C category.

200 separate polling stations have been set up for men and women whereas 54 mixed polling stations have also been set up.

For foolproof polling, senior police officers have been deployed to monitor the security arrangements through patrolling or control room, CCPO Lahore told.

On November 30, a control room had been set up in Lahore to monitor the law and order situation during the by-election in NA-133.

Rangers had been tasked to transport bags containing ballot papers to the returning officer’s office after the polling process is over. The Result Transmission System (RTS) will be utilised to transmit results.

