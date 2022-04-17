Polling underway in NA-33 Hangu

HANGU: Polling for the vacant National Assembly seat in Hangu, NA-33, has begun as a tough contest is expected between five candidates belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), JUI-F, ANP and others, ARY NEWS reported.

The seat got vacated following death of PTI MNA Khayal Zaman.

According to details, the polling process with continue unabated until 5:00 pm and 318,000 people will exercise their right to vote during the by-poll.

“We have established 210 polling stations for the by-poll,” the Election Commission of Pakistan said. The ECP has setup 64 polling stations for men and 55 polling stations for women. 110 polling stations have been declared sensitive while 77 are declared highly sensitive.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has warned that no interference in the polling process would be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the violators.

Comments