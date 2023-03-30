Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan II’ trailer is out

The official trailer of the upcoming Tamil-language epic ‘Ponniyin Selvan II’ starring Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was unveiled on Wednesday.

In a grand event in Chennai, with mega-star Kamal Haasan as chief guest, the makers launched the trailer and audio of ‘Ponniyin Selvan: II’ marking the comeback of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini.

Similar to the blockbuster hit first part, released last year, the trailer promises the sequel to be on an equally grand scale with breathtaking visuals. While, the ensemble cast teased with a strong screen presence, Bachchan as Nandini, seeking revenge for her father, shone through the video, as she said, “We will destroy the Cholas.”

‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ followed the early life story of Arulmozhivarman [Jayam Ravi], who became the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014). The film also featured Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Bachchan in other key roles.

The film marked the comeback of Bachchan in the Tamil film industry after a decade, starring her in dual roles of Nandini and her mute mother Mandakini Devi.

Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s same-titled novel, the two-part film series is helmed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam and features music from the maestro, A.R. Rahman.

‘Ponniyin Selvan II’ is slated to hit theatres on April 28.

