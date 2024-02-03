Poonam Pandey is ALIVE! Reality TV star releases video statement

Indian film actor and reality TV star Poonam Pandey is alive; she clarified in a video statement about cervical cancer awareness, on Instagram.

“I am alive. I did not die because of cervical cancer,” said Poonam Pandey in a video statement on Saturday morning, sharing that the news of her fake death was to raise awareness about the disease.

She continued, “Unfortunately, I cannot say that about those hundreds and thousands of women who have lost their lives because of cervical cancer. It is not because they couldn’t do anything about it but because they had no idea what to do about it.”

“I am here to tell you that, unlike other cancers, cervical cancer is preventable. All you have to do is, you have to get your tests done and you have to get HPV vaccine,” Pandey added.

Several social users called out Pandey for her way of spreading awareness about a fatal illness.

Pertinent to note here that the fake news of her death was announced by her manager on Friday, in a social media post. “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared,” read the note posted on her official Instagram handle.

