Saeeda Imtiaz opens up on death rumours

Actor-model Saeeda Imtiaz opened up about her death rumours which circulated last month and its consequences on herself and her family.

Appearing on the latest episode of Nida Yasir’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ on ARY Digital, Imtiaz spoke about her fake death controversy for the first time.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

During her outing, the actor shared that she was locked up in a room since the incident and did not meet anyone for days. “Yesterday was the first time I have come out, before that, I was locked up in a room,” she said.

“People trolled me saying it was a publicity stunt [by me], but I guess only a fool would do such a thing for publicity, especially in a month of Ramadan. Only I know what happened and my family, my near and dear ones and Allah knows,” she added.

The celebrity shared that most of her family lives abroad; they panicked after reading the news and contacted her immediately.

“I had people outside my house and I was crying the whole time as if actually something has happened,” she told the host.

It is pertinent to mention here that the death rumours of Saeeda Imtiaz made rounds on social media last month after the admin of her Instagram account posted a story announcing she was found dead in her room.

Actor Mehmood Aslam refutes death rumours; says ‘I’m well and alive’

The ‘Tamasha’ participant later took to her social media handles to issue a formal statement on the matter. Imtiaz had refuted the death rumours in the video statement confirming that her account was hacked and she was doing absolutely fine.

Comments