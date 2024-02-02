‘Poonam Pandey shot with me two days back and…,’ reveals Indian designer after her death

Indian designer and former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Rohit Verma shared surprising details about late actor Poonam Pandey, after her death from cervical cancer.

Minutes after the social media team of Poonam Pandey announced this morning that the reality TV star has passed away after battling with cervical cancer, celebrity designer Rohit Verma, who was one of the last persons to work with the celebrity, revealed that they shot for his upcoming collection, just two days before her untimely death.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, Verma wrote, “Shocked beyond words – Poonam shot with me for my new collection just two days back and now I get this most shocking news of her passing away. A wonderful human being and a girl with a golden heart – Poonam gone too soon.”

With a video of Pandey from the shoot, the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum added for the late celebrity, “You are a gift❤️ A very unique FREQUENCY. Through which you share your POWERFUL GIFTS with the world. There is a GREAT PLAN for earth and it includes YOU❤️ You INCARNATED here at this time because of how important you are to the Divine Plan❤️ Keep being YOU❤️ the UNAPOLOGETIC, MOST FREE version of yourself. Keep doing what you’re doing Keep EVOLVING, always push the limit of self-growth. Stop underestimating or belittling yourself. Tell the inner critic that his or her voice is no longer needed. Become your biggest cheerleader. Your biggest fan You are IMPORTANT you are Precious. You are Adored and you are Loved❤️”

Pandey made her Bollywood debut in ‘Nasha’ (2013) and continued working in films across the languages. She last appeared on the big screen in Jagbir Dahiya’s ‘The Journey of Karma’ (2018).

Meanwhile, she was also one of the most prominent contestants on Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show ‘Lock Upp’ in 2022.

