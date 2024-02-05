Digital agency behind Poonam Pandey’s death hoax makes statement

The digital agency that designed Indian actress Poonam Pandey’s death campaign has issued an apology and sought forgiveness from those whose sentiments were hurt by it.

It is pertinent to mention that the showbiz industry and fans were rocked by the news of Poonam Pandey’s death from cervical cancer.

However, many people believed that she was alive and it was part of a publicity stunt.

Later, Poonam Pandey posted a video in which she said that she was alive and wanted to raise awareness about the terminal disease.

The celebrity’s death hoax was met with public outrage and netizens slammed her for coming up with the idea.

Hauterrfly, the digital agency behind the publicity stunt, has issued a public apology for hurting public sentiment via the campaign.

“Yes, we were involved in the initiative for Poonam Pandey to spread awareness about Cervical Cancer in collaboration with Hauterfly,” the agency stated. “To start off, we would like to extend a heartfelt apology – especially to those who have been triggered as a result of having faced/had a loved one face the hardships of any kind of Cancer. Our actions were driven by a singular mission – to elevate awareness about Cervical Cancer.

“In 2022, India registered 123,907 Cervical Cancer cases and 77,348 deaths. After Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer is the second-most frequent malignancy affecting middle-aged women in India.”

The agency went on to mention that Poonam Pandey’s mother bravely battled cancer and is aware of its critical nature especially when a vaccine is available.

Hauterrfly added that “Cervical Cancer” and its related terms became the most searched topic on Google after the campaign. Moreover, they claimed the terms to be on 1000+ headlines for the first time in India’s history.

