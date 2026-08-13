Porsche plans to discontinue Taycan production by 2030

Porsche ​AG plans to discontinue ‌production of its electric model Taycan by 2030, ​WirtschaftsWoche cited sources ​as saying on Thursday.

The ⁠carmaker has given ​up on initial plans ​to relocate Taycan production to its plant in Leipzig ​from its main ​plant in Stuttgart, the business magazine ‌added.

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A Porsche ⁠spokesperson declined to comment on the report, referring to an ​interview CEO ​Michael ⁠Leiters gave to FAZ newspaper ​in July in ​which ⁠he said there were “no plans to discontinue ⁠the ​Taycan in the ​short term.”