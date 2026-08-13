Porsche plans to discontinue Taycan production by 2030

Porsche AG plans to discontinue production of its electric model Taycan by 2030, WirtschaftsWoche cited sources as saying on Thursday.
The carmaker has given up on initial plans to relocate Taycan production to its plant in Leipzig from its main plant in Stuttgart, the business magazine added.
Read Also: US says some older Ford cars, SUVs pose unreasonable safety risks
A Porsche spokesperson declined to comment on the report, referring to an interview CEO Michael Leiters gave to FAZ newspaper in July in which he said there were “no plans to discontinue the Taycan in the short term.”