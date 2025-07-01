Govt reduces port charges to ‘boost’ exports

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Maritime Affairs on Tuesday reduced charges for export and transshipment containers through the Port Qasim Authority by 50 percent, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued here, the revised charges are in effect from July 1, 2025. The decision aims to provide ‘relief’ to the trade sector and stimulate economic growth.

The reduction applies to export cargo at Port Qasim, including Marginal Wharf, FOTCO, and PIBT, where wharfage charges for export and transshipment containers have been halved.

Additionally, charges for containerized cargo at DP World have been relaxed. However, the notification clarifies that no concessions will be extended to empty containers.

According to the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the reduction in export charges through the Port Qasim Authority will remain in effect for one year.

Earlier on June 23, addressing the meeting on a strategic roadmap of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said the government is committed to creating opportunities for local businessmen and encouraging domestic trade through ports and fisheries.

He also highlighted the government’s reform agenda in the maritime sector, including the charge reduction at Port Qasim, a strong commitment to supporting the business community, enhancing trade facilitation, and promoting economic development across coastal regions, he added.

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry announced plans to establish an Aquaculture Industrial Zone aimed at promoting business activities in the marine and aquaculture sectors.

The minister revealed that Pakistan’s first-ever Marine and Aquaculture Policy will be introduced soon to provide a comprehensive framework for sustainable development in these areas.

The meeting also reported impressive achievements by the Marine Fisheries Department, which has met its export target of 410 million US dollars this year through fisheries and aquaculture exports. Additionally, the ship recycling industry has generated revenue of 6 billion Pakistani rupees, reflecting the growing potential of maritime industries in the country.

Minister Chaudhry underscored the importance of green shipping initiatives, aligning with global trends to reduce environmental impact and promote sustainable maritime practices.