Port Qasim exporters to avail 50pc discount in wet, dry port charges

KARACHI: The exporters using wet and dry ports via Bin Qasim route will now get a 50 per cent slash in port duty which might dent port income by Rs240 million yearly, ARY News reported citing Bin Qasim insiders.

The wet and dry port charges have been slashed by 50 pc for exporters, the port officials told ARY News.

The discount is the realization of exporters’ longstanding demand from the government in the backdrop of increased production costs due to high fuel and dollar rates.

The past year, Bin Qasim port posted Rs18 billion in profits after tax deduction.

Pertinent to note that Prime Minister’s advisor on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said, just yesterday, the country’s exports have soared to US$2.257 billion this August marking a 43 per cent surge compared to the last year August.

The commerce advisor said he was glad to announce the growth in exports recording 43 pc year on year surge.

Last year this number was US$1.584 for August exports, Abdul Razak Dawood took to Twitter today to announce the development.

“I am glad to share that our exports for the month of August 2021 have grown by 43% to USD 2.257 billion as compared to USD 1.584 billion in August 2020.”