Portfolios of newly-appointed Punjab Cabinet unveiled

Lahore: Newly-appointed members of the Punjab Cabinet have been assigned portfolios by the Cheif Minister, ARY News reported.

According to details, the members of the Punjab cabinet, announced earlier today, have been assigned portfolios.

The portfolios assigned to the cabinet members are as follows:

Mohsin Laghari: Ministry of Finance

Taimoor Malik: Ministry of Sports

Raja Yasir: Ministry for Information Technology and Higher Education

Ansar Niazi: Minister of Labour

Raja Bisharat: Cooperative and prosecution Minister

Shahb-ud-Din: Livestock Minister

Muneeb Cheema: Ministry of Transport

Murad Raas: Ministry of Education

Yasmin Rashid: Ministry of Health

Khurrum Virk: Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

Hashim Dogar: Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Jail

Asif Nakki: Ministry of Excise and Taxation

Ali Shah: Ministry of Works and Communications

Nawabzada Mansoor Khan: Ministry of Revenue

Jahanian Gardezi: Ministry of Agriculture

Ghazanfar Abbas: Ministry of Social Welfare

Latif Nazar: Ministry of Minerals

Hussian Darashk: Ministry of Food and Energy

Mehmood-ur-Rasheed: Ministry of Local Bodies

Mian Aslam Iqbal: Ministry of Housing

Ali Abbas Shah: Ministry of Forests

Umer Cheema: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister

