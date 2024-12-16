Portugal Schengen visa: Minimum bank statement requirement for Pakistanis

If you’re planning to visit Portugal for a holiday, it’s a great choice!, The European country is known for its rich history, beautiful landscapes, and vibrant culture.

Portugal also offers visitors a mix of everything – from historic castles that date back to the 1500s–1800s, when Portugal had a powerful maritime empire and colourful streets, to stunning coastlines and delicious food.

If you’re a tourist from Pakistan planning to stay in Portugal for less than 90 days, you will need a ‘Schengen Visa.’ This visa allows you to visit not only Portugal but also other Schengen Area countries for short stays.

The Schengen Visa is a document issued by Portugal or another member country, allowing you to travel, stopover, or transit through the area.

When you arrive at the border in Portugal, the authorities may ask you about the reason for your visit. You might be asked to show proof of things like your accommodation, money to cover your stay, and your return ticket to Pakistan.

This is to ensure that you can manage your expenses while staying in Portugal and that you plan to return home after your visit.

To apply for a visa, you must submit your application through Gerry’s in Pakistan, the official visa application center.

Portugal Visa Fees

The visa processing fee for a Portugal Schengen visa is €90. As of December 16, 2024, the exchange rate in Pakistan is Rs291.74 per euro (€). So, the visa fee in Pakistani Rupees is approximately Rs 26,257. Make sure to pay the correct fee when submitting your application.

Bank Statement Requirement

When applying for the Portugal visit visa, you must also submit a bank statement showing your financial situation. The statement should cover the last six months and must be signed and stamped by your bank. This is to show that you have enough funds to cover your stay in Portugal.

For a 30-day stay in Portugal, the minimum daily required amount is €75. So, you need to show that you have at least €2,250 in your bank account. This would equal about Rs6,56,425 based on the current exchange rate.

Ensure you have all the required documents and meet the financial criteria before submitting your visa application. This will help make your trip to Portugal smooth and enjoyable.