Post Malone finds love again as he gets engaged to Christy Lee

Post Malone is engaged to Christy Lee!

The 31-year-old Grammy-winning singer – whose real name is Austin Post – reportedly proposed to Lee, who was seen showing off a huge diamond ring while wearing a veil and a “Bride to Be” sash. Photos from the celebration were shared by Lee’s friend Marina Hollyer on Instagram Stories on August 19.

Hollyer shared a photo of Malone and Lee embracing, with the newly engaged bride-to-be displaying her ring.

“My best friend in the world just got engaged,” Hollyer wrote alongside the images, congratulating the couple.

Additional photos showed Malone and Lee posing with friends, while another image captured Lee holding her hand near her face to showcase the diamond ring.

Reports indicate that the proposal took place in Utah on August 18, with friends traveling to the area to celebrate the occasion. Neither Malone nor Lee had publicly announced the engagement on their own social media accounts at the time of publication.

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Post Malone and Christy Lee were first linked in early 2025 after being spotted together. Their relationship became more public during a trip to Paris, where they were photographed enjoying dinner at the Beefbar steakhouse and later shopping at designer stores.

The couple reportedly split after several months together but appeared to rekindle their relationship earlier this year.

Post Malone was previously engaged to Hee Sung “Jamie” Park in 2021, and the singer confirmed the engagement during a 2023 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. The former couple also welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2022.