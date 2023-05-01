Post-mortem report reveals elephant Noor Jehan’s legs were broken

KARACHI: The post-mortem report revealed that the elephant Noor Jehan’s back legs were broken, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the postmortem report confirmed that Noor Jehan was paralyzed for last four months and her back legs were broken.

The report further revealed that elephant Noor Jehan was not given timely treatment and care that’s why her back legs couldn’t lift the weight of her body.

The detailed post-mortem report will be issued soon, the officials added.

Earlier, the 17-year-old African elephant, Noor Jehan, breathed her last at Karachi Zoo. The elephant, Noor Jehan underwent emergency treatment for a tumour in Karachi on April 5 but collapsed days later.

She was treated under the supervision of international experts and a Four Paws team also visited her at the Karachi Zoo.

The Elephant Noor Jehan fell into the pond at Pakistan’s Karachi Zoo when Noor Jehan was experiencing initial signs of recovery from serious health complications.

It is pertinent to mention here that there were four elephants in captivity in Karachi, who are all siblings including three females and a male.

All four African elephants arrived in Pakistan in 2009. Noor Jehan and Madhubala had been moved to the Karachi Zoo, while Malika and Sonu had been taken to the Safari Park.

