Intermediate exams postponed due to Sindh lockdown resume today

KARACHI: The intermediate exams postponed earlier due to imposition of Covid-led lockdown in the province have resumed Tuesday as 12th class pupil shall appear for their botany and economics papers in the first half of the day, ARY News reported.

Soon as the restrictions have significantly lifted from the city, the exams recommence in multiple shifts across the day today with humanities group, and physical education diploma papers starting amid afternoon.

This year, only the elective subject exams are being conducted.

The Sindh government had, on July 30, postponed intermediate and matriculation exams that were scheduled to take place next week as it announced a province-wide lockdown to control the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said a “partial lockdown” was being imposed for a week from July 31, Sunday, till August 8 due to rising cases of Delta variant that first emerged in India.

It may be noted that today, with the 86 more COVID-19 deaths in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, the country has passed the grim milestone of 24,000 by the pandemic, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) confirmed.

The NCOC said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,075,504 after the emergence of 3,884 new infections. Overall 967,073 have recovered from the pandemic, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 7.84 per cent.