Sindh postpones inter, matric exams

KARACHI: The Sindh government postponed on Friday intermediate and matriculation exams that were scheduled to take place next week as it announced a province-wide lockdown from Sunday to control the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said a “partial lockdown” was being imposed for a week from July 31, Sunday, till August 8 due to rising cases of Delta variant that first emerged in India.

Following are the restrictions that will be imposed in the province

Grocery stores, meat shops, and milk shops will stay open till 6pm.

Restaurants will remain open only for deliveries and takeaways will be banned

Markets will remain closed

Pharmacies and medical facilities will remain open round the clock

Public transport will operate partially with some Covid-19 restrictions

Movement of media persons wearing masks will be allowed

Earlier today, the Sindh government announced to impose a lockdown in the province from July 31 (tomorrow) until August 08 after an abnormal surge in COVID-19 cases especially in Karachi.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah during a meeting of the COVID task force that was specially attended by opposition leaders and traders. “Lockdown would remain in place in the province from July 31 to August 08,” Murad Ali Shah said.

Later addressing a press conference, CM Murad clarified that it was not a complete lockdown where we shut down everything barring no exception however, this time we are making a number of exceptions whose list we will share.