The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on ​Wednesday that Midwest Poultry Services is ‌recalling nearly 1.6 million dozen white shell eggs and brown cage-free shell eggs produced in Texas, ​as they have the potential to ​be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis.

The recalled eggs ⁠were available at Kroger stores in Texas ​and Louisiana and Brookshire Grocery stores in ​states including Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Mississippi, the FDA said.

Midwest Poultry Services and Kroger did not immediately respond ​to Reuters’ requests for comment outside regular ​business hours, while Brookshire Grocery could not be immediately ‌reached.

No ⁠illnesses reported were linked to the Midwest Poultry Services eggs as of the announcement, the FDA added.

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Midwest Poultry Services has halted ​distributing eggs ​produced on ⁠its Texas farms, the health regulator added.

Salmonella enteritidis is a bacterium that ​can live on either the outside ​or ⁠inside of eggs and cause foodborne illness. Symptoms include cramps, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, chills, ⁠fever, ​and possibly headache within 12 ​to 72 hours after eating.