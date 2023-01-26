Power breakdown: NTDC finalises initial report

The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has finalised an initial inquiry report, revealing the reasons behind the power breakdown in several parts of Pakistan on Monday, January 23, ARY News reported.

In a report, NTDC has determined the reasons behind the blackout, stating that the breakdown was caused due to fluctuation in frequency on January 23.

The report said due to the tripping of 500KV lines, 11,356 MW of electricity disappeared from the NTDC system due to frequency fluctuation.

The frequency of the system was 50megahertz before the breakdown which suddenly shoot up to 57megahertz. The report further revealed that the basic fault occurred in the transmission lines in Guddu, while tripping was also reported at Tarbela, Mangla and Warsik.

The electricity generation from the Mangla Dam was restored at 5pm on January 23, the report said.

On Monday, many parts of the country including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Quetta plunged into darkness as a high-tension electricity supply line between Quetta and Guddu caused a major power breakdown.

A power outage hit 22 districts of Balochistan, including Quetta, Islamabad, Lahore, cities in Multan region, Karachi and others around 7:35 am.

