Power breakdown: Parts of Karachi plunged into darkness

KARACHI: Several areas of Karachi were plunged into darkness on Monday after a high tension (HT) transmission line tripped due to ‘technical fault’, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the power breakdown affected several neighbourhoods of the city, including Numaish Chowrangi, Saddar, Lines Area, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Punjab Colony, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Korangi and other areas.

K-Electric, the utility company responsible for electricity supply in the metropolis, has not issued any statement yet.

Earlier in January, several areas of Karachi plunged into darkness after a massive power breakdown hit the country due to “frequency variation” in the national grid.

The areas affected included North Nazimabad, New Karachi, North Karachi, Liaquatabad, Clifton, Korangi, Orangi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Saddar, Old City Area, Landhi, Gulisan-e-Jauhar, Malir, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Site Industrial Zone, Pak Colony, Shah Faisal Colony, Model Colony and other areas.

Meanwhile, K-Electric spokesperson Imran Rana said that at approximately 7:34am today, the national grid experienced a loss of frequency, affecting the power supply to multiple cities across Pakistan

“This has also cascaded to KE’s network affecting power supply to Karachi,” Rana said, adding the KE’s network is safe and protected.

“Our teams are actively monitoring the situation and enabling restoration efforts.”

