Power consumers likely to get Rs2 per unit relief in January FCA

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is likely to reduce the power tariff by Rs2 per unit on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for January 2025.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) moved the application for the lowering power tariff, proposing a refund of Rs2.32 per unit to power consumers, reflecting a fuel charges adjustment for January 2025.

The CPPA, representing Ex-Wapda Distribution Companies (XWDiscos), submitted a petition to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) seeking approval to pass on this relief to consumers.

The reduction in tariff will be decided in the public hearing scheduled to take place on February 27.

According to the petition, the CPPA said over 7.8160 billion units of electricity were produced in January, with the reference fuel charges billed to consumers were Rs13.1/unit, while the actual cost amounted to Rs10.78 per unit.

The CPPA-G has requested that the Rs2.32 difference be refunded to consumers through their electricity bills.

According to the CPPA, 10.63 per cent of the country’s electricity needs were addressed through hydel generation in January, while 15.56pc with local coal and 8.53pc from imported coal.

1.53pc electricity was produced from the furnace oil, 13.11pc from the local gas and 18.92pc from imported LNG, while 26.61 % was produced from nuclear power.

Earlier today, K-Electric (KE) also filed a petition with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for Rs4.95 per unit power tariff cut.

K-Electric proposed refund comes after the utility charged higher per unit electricity rates in December 2024.