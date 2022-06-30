Power crisis worsens as shortfall reaches 7,300MW

LAHORE: The power crisis in Pakistan has worsened as the electricity shortfall reached 7,300 megawatts (MW) on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to sources in the power division, the demand for electricity peaked at 29,200 MW against the available supply of 21,900 MW.

They said that some of the urban centres and rural areas were experiencing loadshedding of 12 to 14 hours.

Shortfall reaches 800MW in Karachi

With the increase in temperature in Karachi, the duration of power cuts in the metropolis has reached upto 15 hours as electricity shortfall reached 800MW.

The periodic power cuts are causing outrage among the citizens and in several areas protest demonstrations are also being reported.

Areas including, North Karachi, Sir Syed Town, Shahnawaz Bhutto Colony, Yousuf Goth, Gadap, Kathor, Landhi, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Hijrat Colony, Liaqatabad, Ranchhor Line, PIB Colony, Jamshed Road, Orangi Town, Shah Faisal Colony, Baldia and Ittehad Town and other areas are facing power cuts.

Minister hints at nationalizing KE

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh Wednesday hinted at nationalising the sole power provider in Karachi, K-Electric, saying that the provincial government took notice of the prolonging loadshedding.

Imtiaz Shaikh said in a media briefing today that the Sindh government has ordered the K-Electric management to provide the loadshedding schedule. “K-Electric is claiming that only announced loadshedding is being made for 7-8 hours [in Karachi].

K-Electric has assured the government of improving the power supply to Karachiites within 24 hours. Sindh government takes notice of the power outages, whereas, loadshedding also increasing the water crisis.”

“If it is needed, K-Electric will be nationalised. Law and order situation has worsened following prolonged power outages in two to three days.”

Meanwhile, power loadshedding also stirred protests in different cities, including Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Hyderabad and others.

