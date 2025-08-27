Power Division issues emergency alert for DISCOs amid floods in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division has issued an emergency alert to all electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) across Pakistan in view of the ongoing flood situation.

According to the directive, all DISCOs have been instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply during heavy rains and flooding. Measures must be taken to safeguard the power infrastructure, including substations, feeders, and control rooms.

The Power Division asserted that operational teams should remain on high alert and be fully prepared to respond to any emergency.

A special flood monitoring cell has also been established within the Power Division, and all DISCOs have been directed to submit daily reports.

Furthermore, the companies have been advised to maintain close coordination with local disaster management authorities and other relevant institutions to minimize risks and ensure swift response during the crisis.

Read more: PM Shehbaz orders national-level coordination to tackle flood crisis

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured that all issues caused by floods across the provinces will be addressed through full national coordination, as the country braces for rising water levels in Rivers Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday, the prime minister praised the advance warnings issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), saying timely alerts helped avert major loss of life and property. He directed that the early-warning system should continue with greater effectiveness.

Shehbaz Sharif noted that NDMA has already supplied tents to Punjab’s flood-hit areas and asserted that the provision of other essential relief items must not be interrupted.

He instructed the authorities to take immediate administrative steps to prepare for possible urban flooding in Gujrat, Sialkot, and Lahore.