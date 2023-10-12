Power division recovers Rs20.4 billion from pilfers

ISLAMABAD: The power division on Thursday shared the details of recovery and arrests during an ongoing drive against electricity pilfers across the country, ARY News reported.

According to details shared by the power division over Rs20.4 billion have been recovered from pilfers in countrywide drive, while 15,165 have been arrested so far.

The breakup shows Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is on top of the list with a recovery of over Rs5.34 billion. The power company has arrested 5,058 electricity thieves in the countrywide drive.

Hyderabad Electricity Supply Company (HESCO) and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) have recovered Rs3.98 billion and Rs3.94 billion, respectively from power thieves.

The details further showed Multan Electric Supply Company (MEPCO) and Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) have recovered Rs2.5 billion and Rs2.43 billion, respectively.

Read more: Remote-controlled electricity theft uncovered in Pakistan

The Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) has also recovered Rs902 million, while Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has recovered Rs78 million from the power pilfers.

It may be noted that the caretaker government has launched a crackdown on power thieves across the country to minimize the losses in the power sector to ease circular debt. The International Monetary Fund has ‘asked’ Pakistan to minimise the circular debt in the power sector.