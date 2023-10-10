Power division releases figures about electricity theft in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The power division on Tuesday released the figures about electricity theft in Sindh province, ARY News reported.

The latest figures released by the power division revealed 50pc of electricity is being theft in eight districts, while up to 30pc power is being used illegally in 19 other districts of Sindh province.

The report further stated that power theft is less than 20pc in two districts of Sindh. According to break up, the per centage of electricity theft in Jacobabad and Sujawal districts is nearly 60 per cent.

59 and 58 per cent of power are being theft in the Jacobabad and Sujawal districts of Sindh, respectively.

In Larkana, electricity theft has reached 57%, Kashmore, 56 per cent and in Shikarpur, Dadu and Naushehro Feroze, power theft is 52 per cent.

Furthermore, 49% of electricity is being pilfered in Matiari and 48 per cent in Khairpur.

Meanwhile, the ratio of electricity theft in Tharparkar district is 11 per cent and in Jamshoro is it 15 per cent, the report said.