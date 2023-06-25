Power outage surges in Lahore as LESCO faces material, staff shortage

LAHORE: Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is facing mounting concerns over a shortage of materials and staff, leading to significant challenges in providing uninterrupted power supply to the city, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the details, the citizens of Lahore are experiencing prolonged loadsheding due to the lack of technical staff to address transformer failures.

The issue has raised alarm among residents and businesses, who have been grappling with frequent power outages and voltage fluctuations.

In response to the crisis, the Power Secretary has taken swift action, ordering an investigation into the responsible individuals within LESCO.

Furthermore, LESCO officials have acknowledged the scarcity of 200 and 100 kilovolt-ampere (kVA) transformers in their stores. The unavailability of these crucial components further hampers the company’s ability to address the growing demand and ensure a reliable power supply to the citizens of Lahore.