Fault in transmission system suspends power supply to parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Power outages have been reported in southern parts of Pakistan, including Karachi, with Ministry of Energy attributing the major power breakdown to an “accidental fault” in the transmission system, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“Multiple power plants in south are tripping due to an accidental fault in the country’s southern transmission system, disrupting the supply of electricity to the country’s southern part,” the energy ministry said in a tweet.

مُلک کے جنوبی ٹرانسمیشن سسٹم میں حادثاتی خرابی کے باعث متعدد جنوبی پاور پلانٹس مرحلہ وار ٹرِپ ہو رہے ہیں جس سے مُلک کے جنوبی حصے میں بجلی کی ترسیل میں رکاوٹ آ رہی ہے۔وزارتِ توانائی پوری تندہی سے خرابی کی وجہ کی تفتیش کر رہی ہے اور جلد از جلد بجلی کے نظام کو مکمل بحال کر لیاجائگا — Ministry of Energy (@MoWP15) October 13, 2022

However, the ministry said it was working to detect the fault and the transmission of electricity would be restored as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, sources told ARY News that there is a 5,000-megawatt shortfall in the national grid due to the disruption in transmission line.

Earlier, K-Electric spokesperson Imran Rana – in a Tweet – noted that the utility had received reports of multiple outages from different parts of Karachi. “We are investigating the issue and will keep this space posted,” he said.

Later, he confirmed that the suspension in electricity supply was due to a fault in the southern transmission system. He added that work had been started to restore the supply and the complete restoration would take around five hours.

پاور اپڈیٹ2: وقت صبح 1130 بجے 13 اکتوبر وزارتِ توانائی کی اطلاعات کے مطابق ملک کے ٹرانسمیشن سسٹم میں فالٹ سے مختلف شہروں میں بجلی فراہمی میں تعطل پیش آیا ہے۔ کے ای سے منسلک علاقوں میں بھی فراہمی متاثر ہونے کی خبر موصول ہوئی ہیں_ (1/2)

@KElectricPk — Imran Rana, Spokesperson, K-Electric (@imranrana21) October 13, 2022

Power outages were observed in Gulshan-e-Maymar, FB Area, Liaquatabad, SITE, Superhighway, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Surjani Town, Gulshan, Shah Faisal and Malir.

Orangi Town, Baldia, Saddar, Safora Chowrangi, Scheme 33 and surrounding areas were also among the areas without power.

