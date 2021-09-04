Power outages hit several areas of Karachi after heavy rainfall

KARACHI: Multiple areas of Karachi face power outages after as many as 215 KE feeders tripped due to heavy rainfall in the metropolis on the second connective day, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the areas that reeled from power breakdown included Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulshan-e-Hadid, North Nazimabad, Surjani, Mangophir, Landi, Korangi, Saddar, Orangi, Baldia Town, F.B Area, Defence, Mehmoodabad and Manzoor Colony,

A spokesperson for the K-Electric said the feeders tripped due to heavy precipitation and electricity of some Karachi areas has been suspended as a safety precaution to avoid incidents due to electrocution.

Moderate to heavy rainfall reported from across Karachi. Power supply of approximately 190 feeders has been interrupted. We are monitoring the situation and will keep updating this space. Citizens are requested to stay indoors and away from all electric infrastructure. — KE (@KElectricPk) September 4, 2021

Rain lashed multiple parts of Karachi under the second monsoon spell on the second consecutive day on Saturday, killing at least four people in different rain-related incidents.

Moderate to heavy showers were reported in Malir, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Kathore, Landhi, Gulistan-e-Hijri, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Shahrah-e-Faisal, DHA, Garden, Saddar, Guru Mandir, Tariq Road, Liaqatabad, University Road, Orangi Town and Korangi.

However, downpour added to the misery of motorists as rainwater accumulated on roads, causing traffic jams.