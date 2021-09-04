Citizens relish pleasant weather as rain lashes Karachi for second day in row

KARACHI: Rain lashed multiple parts of Karachi under a monsoon system on the second consecutive day on Saturday.

Moderate to heavy showers were reported in Malir, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Kathore, Landhi, Gulistan-e-Hijri, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Shahrah-e-Faisal, DHA, Garden, Saddar, Guru Mandir, Tariq Road, Liaqatabad, University Road, Orangi Town and Korangi.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

READ: FOUR PEOPLE DIE FROM ELECTROCUTION AS HEAVY RAIN LASHES KARACHI

As it started raining again today, people, particularly children, took to the streets to relish the pleasant weather. However, downpour added to the misery of motorists as rain water accumulated on roads, causing traffic jams.

Various areas of the metropolis experienced power cuts after the rainfall. According to the K-Electric, power supply of approximately 190 feeders has been interrupted. “We are monitoring the situation and will keep updating this space,” it said in a Twitter statement.

The power company asked citizens to stay indoors and away from all electric infrastructure.

Moderate to heavy rainfall reported from across Karachi. Power supply of approximately 190 feeders has been interrupted. We are monitoring the situation and will keep updating this space. Citizens are requested to stay indoors and away from all electric infrastructure. — KE (@KElectricPk) September 4, 2021

READ: INTERMITTENT RAINS TO CONTINUE IN KARACHI DUE TO ACTIVE STORM CELL: MET OFFICE

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast light to heavy showers are expected in Karachi on Saturday.