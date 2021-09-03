Intermittent rains to continue in Karachi due to active storm cell: Met Office

KARACHI: The monsoon spell currently spanning over Sindh will have intermittent heavy rains continuing for hours on Friday due to an activated storm cell in the atmosphere, ARY News learned via Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The series of episodic rains will continue across Sindh due to the active storm cell in the system, the Met Office said.

Some Karachi areas will receive light to moderate showers while some will get heavy pours, said the Met officials.

They added that newly installed radar system is quite helpful in forecasting weather and rain episodes.

It said at the moment Karachi’s temperature jumped down 5-degree centigrade, with humidity in the air up to 75 per cent.

Karachi receives moderate to heavy rainfall

Pertinent to note that moderate to heavy rain has been lashing today in several parts of Karachi amid the second monsoon spell.

The city’s various parts including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir, Gulzar-e-Hijri, M9 motorway, Shahrah-e-Faisal, University Road, Mahmoodabad, Hassan Square, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and other areas.

The weather has turned pleasant after the rainfall as the soaring mercury has dropped down.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a weather report today forecast rain, wind, or thunder-storm with a few moderate to heavy falls in all districts of Sindh till Friday (today).

Motorways police advise drivers to use caution amid rains

The highways and motorways police have cautioned drivers to keep their vehicles on lower speed limits.

Many parts across the motorways get slippery and greasy due to rain water that may cause vehicles to lose control, said the motorways police .

The law enforcers across the Sindh’s motorways have also warned drivers to check if their windshield wipers are working before taking to these routes.