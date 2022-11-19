Power shut down in five Sindh districts including Hyderabad

JAMSHORO: Power supply to five districts of Sindh including Hyderabad and Jamshoro has been suspended after a 500 KV Jamshoro power plant encountered a technical fault, ARY News reported.

Electrictiy supply to Hyderbaad, Jamhshoro, Tando Jam, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas, Badin and Tando Muhammad Khan has been suspended after the 500KV Jamshoro power plant shut down due to a technical fault.

A HESCO spokesperson said that the power would be restored in a while. A T2 power 450KV Transformer has tripped due to a technical fault, he added.

Earlier in October parts of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab witnessed a major power shutdown as the electricity supply was suspended in several areas due to a fault in the southern electricity transmission system of the country.

Also Read: Jamshoro road crash claims at least ten lives

The Power Minister had told that a shortfall of 8,000 megawatts emerged due to the breakdown.

Comments