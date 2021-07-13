Power supply to majority of areas restored, claims KE

KARACHI: The city’s sole power supply company, K-Electric (KE) has claimed to restore power supply to most of the parts of the city, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The power supply in Karachi was badly affected after heavy to moderate rainfall lashed out the metropolitan on Monday.

According to the KE spokesperson, the disrupted power supply has been restored to 1850 feeders of the city out of a total of 1900.

The electricity supply has been restored in several areas of Clifton, Saddar, Federal B Area, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Lyari, Nazimabad nad others. The spokesperson added that there are reports of local faults in few areas, which are being addressed by the KE staff.

Parts of Karachi on Monday witnessed a power outage as soon as the city received its first rain of the monsoon spell.

There was heavy precipitation in multiple parts of the metropolis, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Malir, Site Area, Nazimabad, Sohrab Goth, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Superhighway, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Korangi, and other areas.

The sole power distributor in the city, K-Electric, had confirmed the outages and said that electric supply from the majority of its feeders in the city was interrupted after the rainfall.