Power theft caused Rs100 bn annual loss in Punjab

LAHORE: The secretary power division said that power theft in Punjab has caused more than Rs 100 billion in one year, ARY News reported.

As per details, the power division secretary stated that 113 grid stations had to take the burden of the Rs 100 billion annual loss.

However, the power division declared 537 grid stations free of power theft whereas power theft at 27 grid stations in Punjab resulted in Rs 42 billion annual loss.

Earlier, the government decided to suspend the electricity in the power theft areas of Lahore. According to sources, the feeder with 30 percent line losses will face 12 hours of electricity suspension from 6 pm and 6 a.m.

Power theft crackdown: Over Rs6 bn recovered from defaulters

The Power Ministry told the LESCO authorities to implement the decision without any pressure as the 97 feeders of LESCO have over 30 percent line losses.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Power Division recovered over Rs6 billion during a countrywide power theft crackdown.

As per details shared by the Power Division, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered Rs1.45 billion during the crackdown, while 406 electricity thieves have been rounded up. LESCO registered 4,928 FIRs against the people found stealing power during the crackdown.

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has recovered Rs1.21 billion and arrested 31 people on power theft charges after registering 310 FIRs. Multan Electric Supply Company has recovered Rs8005 million from the defaulters, while 249 people were arrested and 497 FIRs were registered.