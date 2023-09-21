Power theft crackdown: Over Rs6 bn recovered from defaulters

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division has recovered over Rs6 billion during a countrywide power theft crackdown, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details shared by the Power Division, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered Rs1.45 billion during the crackdown, while 406 electricity thieves have been rounded up.

LESCO registered 4,928 FIRs against the people found stealing power during the crackdown.

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has recovered Rs1.21 billion and arrested 31 people on power theft charges after registering 310 FIRs.

Multan Electric Supply Company has recovered Rs8005 million from the defaulters, while 249 people were arrested and 497 FIRs were registered.

Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) has recovered over Rs700 million during an anti-theft drive.

READ: Electricity thieves get more than Rs350mln in fines

Earlier to this, lawyers ‘tortured’ a worker of LESCO, who was going to record his statement before a local court in a power theft case.

As per details, a LESCO lineman named – Muhammad Aslam – was on his way to record his statement in a power theft case before the court of additional sessions judge in Lahore.

LESCO spokesperson in his statement further said Muhammad Aslam was rescued from the ‘enraged’ lawyers by police, while a case has been registered against the attackers.