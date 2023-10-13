Power theft: Govt deputes FIA officers to DISCOs

The caretaker government has deputed Federal Investigation Officers (FIA) officers to electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) to end power theft, ARY News reported on Friday.

The move has been taken to enhance recovery from power thieves as the countrywide crackdown against pilferage is underway.

According to a notification issued by the federal government, FIA officers will be deputed to Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO).

Deputy Director FIA Saadullah will be deputed to PESCO, Deputy Director Sufi Abdul Hafeez Chachar and Actor Director FIA Muzammil Ahmed Jatoi will be deputed to SEPCO and HESCO, respectively.

On Thursday, the power division said over Rs20.4 billion had been recovered from pilfers in countrywide drive, while 15,165 had been arrested so far.

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is on top of the list with a recovery of over Rs5.34 billion. The power company has arrested 5,058 people over power theft.

Hyderabad Electricity Supply Company (HESCO) and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) have recovered Rs3.98 billion and Rs3.94 billion, respectively from power thieves.

The details further showed Multan Electric Supply Company (MEPCO) and Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) have recovered Rs2.5 billion and Rs2.43 billion, respectively.