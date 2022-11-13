Powerful blast rocks Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue, scores wounded

ISTANBUL: At least 11 people were reportedly injured in an explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue on Sunday, Turkish media reported.

State broadcaster TRT and other media showed videos of ambulances and police headed to the scene on Istanbul’s Istiklal Street.

Unconfirmed footage shared on social media showed multiple people on the ground amid blast damage. The footage showed an ambulance and police arriving on the scene.

The explosion occurred shortly after 4:00 pm (1300 GMT), reported the television channel NTV which said there were “injured” people.

