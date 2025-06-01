PML-N leads in PP-52 Sialkot by-election as per unofficial results

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured a decisive victory in the PP-52 Sialkot by-election, with unofficial results from all 185 polling stations showing PML-N candidate Hina Arshad Warraich winning by a large margin, ARY News reported.

Hina Arshad Warraich received 78,419 votes, while PTI-backed candidate Fakhir Nishat Ghuman came in second with 40,037 votes. Hina Arshad Warraich won with a lead of 38,382 votes.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz congratulated Hina Arshad Warraich on her success and extended heartfelt thanks to the people of PP-52.

Maryam Nawaz said the victory reflects the public’s strong trust in the government’s policies and is the result of continuous, sincere service by PML-N.

She assured that the party will meet the confidence shown by the people of Sambrial and emphasized that under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, the journey of development continues, with benefits reaching everyone.

Earlier, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb launched a scathing response to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following their statements on the PP-52 by-elections in Sambrial, calling their behaviour nothing more than a returning “circus.”

According to reports, Marriyum Aurangzeb took on X (former twitter) and wrote, “PTI’s circus is back. Same old script, lies, drama, and non stop whining.”

She added that when there are no results to show, “you cry louder.”

The minister further said, “Defeat looking desperate. Screaming like sore losers because they are sore losers.”

Referring to PTI’s response to the by-election outcome, Marriyum Aurangzeb accused the party of having no clear plan or accountability.

“No plan, no shame, just non stop propaganda as always,” she remarked.

Marriyum Aurangzeb’s remarks came in response to PTI leaders raising objections over the polling process in the PP-52 contest in Sambrial.

Meanwhile, polling for the PP-52 by-election in Sialkot has officially ended, and the counting of votes is now underway.

However, individuals already inside polling stations were still being allowed to cast their votes.