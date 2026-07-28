The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has accused authorities of serious electoral irregularities in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections 2026 and has called on the Election Commission to withhold the announcement of results pending an investigation.

Following the first phase of polling in Mirpur Division, PPP alleged that serious irregularities occurred during the election and formally requested the Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to suspend the release of election results.

A PPP delegation comprising senior leaders Nayyar Bukhari and Qamar Zaman Kaira met with the Chief Election Commissioner in Muzaffarabad.

During the meeting, the delegation urged the Election Commission to withhold the results until the Returning Officer’s inquiry report is completed.

Nayyar Bukhari claimed that the PPP held a majority during the election process and was leading in seven constituencies. He alleged that unrest during polling in Kotli had affected the election results.

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He further alleged serious irregularities during the voting process, stating that PPP polling agents were removed from polling stations in one constituency. According to Bukhari, a written complaint regarding the incident has been submitted to the Election Commission.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said the PPP had taken the first constitutional step to ensure the electoral process was completed properly and had chosen to pursue institutional remedies before resorting to further protest.

He added that the Election Commission should also have withheld the release of unofficial results, arguing that delaying the announcement of results in the affected constituencies would not have impacted the electoral process in other districts.