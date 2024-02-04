PPP always paid heed to voice of poor: Asif Zardari

TALAGANG: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Zardari on Sunday asserted that his party always paid heed to the voice of the poor, highlighting the social development work during his tenure, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Punjab’s Talagang, the former president promised the people a chance to earn money in Pakistan instead of going abroad.

“We will give you the chance to earn here,” he said, adding that he would give them their due agricultural earnings.

Highlighting how he served the people during his tenure, Asif Zardari said the PPP always paid heed to the voice of the poor. “We made a card in the name of Benazir Bhutto to help poor women,” he pointed out.

The PPP co-chairman said that he was aware that the people of Talagang needed water, infrastructure, passport offices, and also a place to visit the commissioner and his deputy. “The love you showed me for two days will never be forgotten,” he vowed.

Earlier, Asif Ali Zardari said that the PPP could enter in alliance with any party after elections.

In an informal conversation with journalists, Zardari said that he was working on a strategy for Bilawal Bhutto to become prime minister of the country.

“It has been decided that the party that will win the majority, will be offered first opportunity to form its government,” PPP co-chairman said.

“The independents would become important for all parties,” Zardari said.