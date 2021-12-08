PPP announces protests across Karachi against price hike

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday that PPP will hold protests across Karachi against price hike on December 17, ARY News reported.

Bilawal, who was flanked by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, and other provincial ministers, said that PPP will hold protests in all six districts of the port city on December 17.

“PPP will also hold a public gathering on December 27 in Larkana”, the PPP chief said.

Speaking on local government amendment bill, Bilawal was of the view that that the Sindh local government amendment bill, 2021 passed by the Sindh Assembly will empower the people of Karachi.

The PPP chairman also criticised the federal government for not giving the Sindh government its due share. He also slammed the PTI government for not disclosing the agreement signed with IMF.

He reiterated PPP would form the next government in the Centre and all provinces after the next general elections.

