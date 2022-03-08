PPP announces to block Faizabad Interchange

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Tuesday has announced to block Faizabad Interchange, ARY News reported.

The marchers of Awami Long March of the Pakistan People’s Party observed sit-in at Islamabad River Garden after participants of the march were stopped by the police.

Senior PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said they will not move forward until the arrival of all participants of the march. The former deputy speaker NA said the police is being used to fail the PPP’s Awami Long March.

He also gave a message to the PPP workers waiting at Islamabad’s D-Chowk not to go anywhere, they will reach soon.

Earlier, the long march of Pakistan People’s Party had been allowed entry to the D-Chowk in the capital city, an official of the party talking to ARY News said.

Read more: PPP long march allowed entry to D-Chowk: party official

Secretary-General Pakistan People’s Party Nayyar Bukhari had contacted the district administration of Islamabad for the security arrangements.

Bukhari urged the administration for the installation of the walkthrough gates around D-Chowk to ensure the security of the public rally.

Pakistan People’s Party will fully cooperate with Islamabad’s administration, the PPP secretary-general had said and asked them not to create hurdles in their public rally.

