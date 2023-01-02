PPP annoyed over ‘being ignored’ by PM Shehbaz Sharif

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), an ally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), is repeatedly unhappy with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for neglecting PPP in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Monday citing sources.

A well-placed source told ARY News that Pakistan Peoples Party has complained to prime minister regarding ignoring his key ally in KP and giving more importance to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) – another ally of the coalition government in the Centre.

Sources further revealed that PPP has expressed reservations over PM Shehbaz’s DI Khan visit on JUI-F’s request and ignoring PPP during his visit to Manglala Dam.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has assured party leaders of raising this matter with the premier.

On the other hand, a delegation of the federal government will visit Bilawal House today to discuss over Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) reservations.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and senior leaders of Pakistan People’s Party will attend the meeting.

According to sources, PPP’s legal team has been invited to Bilawal House with preparation over the issue.

The People’s Party leaders will hold a consultative session before meeting with the seven-membeer delegation of the federal government, sources said.

