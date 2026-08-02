The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has demanded re-polling in polling stations where voter turnout exceeded 80%, citing concerns over alleged electoral irregularities in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections, according to party sources.

Sources said the PPP presented the demand during negotiations with a government delegation, requesting that all polling stations recording more than 80% voter turnout undergo fresh polling.

According to the sources, the government delegation assured the PPP that the demand would be conveyed to the party leadership for consideration.

The PPP had already called for re-elections in four constituencies of the Mirpur Division, alleging electoral manipulation. Party sources claimed that evidence of irregularities in these constituencies had been submitted to the government.

The constituencies mentioned by the PPP include those represented by Chaudhry Yasin, Javed Budhanvi, Pervaiz Ashraf, and Chaudhry Akhlaq, according to party sources.

The PPP has also called for transparent elections in the Muzaffarabad Division and the refugee constituencies, the sources added.

Read more: AJK elections 2026: Polling for second phase underway

Meanwhile, polling has commenced for the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections, covering 21 constituencies.

Voting is being held in nine constituencies in Muzaffarabad and twelve refugee constituencies. Polling will continue uninterrupted until 5:00 p.m. Kashmiri refugees residing across Pakistan, including in Karachi and Lahore, are casting their votes.

A total of 802 candidates are contesting the nine Muzaffarabad constituencies, while 143 candidates are competing for the 12 refugee seats.

Comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place, with security personnel deployed from all four provinces as well as Gilgit-Baltistan.